Eight people killed in Mississippi shooting spree

Eight people have been killed in a shooting spree across rural Mississippi.

The victims were found at three separate homes on Saturday night. Among them was a sheriff's deputy, identified as 36-year-old William Durr.

The suspect, 35-year-old Willie Corey Godbolt, has been arrested and was being treated for a gunshot wound in hospital.

The shooting rampage began with a call regarding a domestic dispute, authorities in Lincoln County said.

Three female victims and Mr Durr were killed at one site, according to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

More bodies were found at two other crime scenes - two boys were killed at the second location and a male and a female victim were discovered at the third.

The shootings happened in an area about 68 miles south of state capital Jackson.

It was not clear whether the suspect knew his victims before allegedly killing them.