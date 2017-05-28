Manchester defiant as runners take to the streets

Thousands of runners took to the streets of Manchester. Credit: PA

Manchester remained defiant as thousands of runners took to the streets to take part in the Great Manchester Run. Crowds gathered to watch the half marathon on Sunday ahead of the 10k race. Well-known faces taking part included the Mayor of Manchester Andy Burnham and members of the Coronation Street cast.

And the duo who warmed the hearts of the population when one carried the other over the finish line at the London Marathon are running in Manchester together. David Wyeth collapsed just 200 metres from the finish line - but fellow runner Matthew Rees gave up his own time to help him.

David Wyeth was carried over the finish line at the London Marathon by Matthew Rees. Credit: PA

Armed police were stationed among spectators as security was stepped up for the run. It is the largest public event in the city since the terror attack at Manchester Arena almost a week ago. A minute's silence was held for the 22 victims before the race started.

An armed officer gives a thumbs up as he protects children in the mini race. Credit: PA

Police officers from Wales have been helping out as a heightened security operation remains in place. While some other large-scale events, including concerts, were cancelled following Monday's suicide bombing it was confirmed that the Great Manchester Run would go ahead, under the watchful eye of police reinforcements. Manchester City Council's executive member for culture and leisure, councillor Luthfur Rahman, said earlier this week: "Manchester is a truly resilient city and we look forward to successfully hosting these great sporting events, with the support of Greater Manchester Police." I heart Manchester signs were dotted around the city, and runners set off under the banner #RunForManchester.