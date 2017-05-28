Home Secretary Amber Rudd 'worried' about Labour's ability to deal with terror threats

Home Secretary Amber Rudd has attacked Labour's capability to effectively deal with any future terrorism threats facing the UK. In an interview on the BBC's Andrew Marr Show, Ms Rudd said: "The evidence is that Jeremy Corbyn, Diane Abbott and John McDonnell all have a history of not supporting terrorist legislation." "Jeremy Corbyn has in fact in 2011 boasted that he opposed all counter-terrorism legislation," she said, adding: "It does worry me."

The home secretary also insisted she has firm views about 'keeping the British public safe'. Credit: BBC/Andrew Marr Show

Earlier, shadow home secretary, Abbott also spoke to Andrew Marr and defended voting against what she referred to as "counter-productive" anti-terror legislation. When also asked about her views on the IRA in the 1980s, said: "It was 34 years ago, I had a rather splendid afro at the time. I don't have the same hairstyle, I don't have the same views."

In response to her Labour counterpart's comments, Rudd said: "What I would say to Diane Abbott is I have changed my hairstyle a few times in 34 years as well, but I have not changed my view about how we keep the British public safe." Appearing on ITV's Peston On Sunday, the Labour leader also defended his previous voting record on anti-terror measures. Mr Corbyn said he had opposed "executive control orders that are not subject to judicial oversight".

Jeremy Corbyn insisted he supported the work of the police and security services. Credit: ITV/Peston on Sunday