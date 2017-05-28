Huge crowds turn out at vigil for Manchester victim Martyn Hett

Hundreds of people attended the event.

Hundreds of people have turned out to pay tribute to Martyn Hett, who was killed in the Manchester suicide bombing. The 29-year-old PR manager, who had appeared on TV shows Come Dine With Me and Tattoo Fixers, was killed days before leaving for a two-month trip to the US.

Martyn Hett was at the concert when the bomb went off. Credit: Dan Hett/ Twitter

On Sunday evening, huge crowds gathered at Heaton Moor Park in Stockport to remember the social media star. At the event, Martyn's partner Russell Hayward told the crowds that he gave him "so much joy and laughter". "The pain I felt when I found out the news this week completely tore my heart out, but I will not let that pain tear away any of our precious memories we've shared," Russell said.

Martyn's parents said the celebration of his life would have been "what he would have wanted" Flowers, candles and other tributes were left in the park, including a Coronation Street-themed cake, of which Martyn was a huge fan.