Manchester attack victim's family pay tribute to young girl who 'loved life'
The family of Manchester bombing victim Nell Jones have told how she "loved life" and "put everyone else before herself".
The 14-year-old was one of 22 people killed in the suicide bomb attack at the Manchester Arena following an Ariana Grande concert.
In a touching tribute released through Greater Manchester Police, Nell's family told how excited she had been to attend her first pop concert and had been "singing in the car, all the way there."
Nell was a student at Holmes Chapel Comprehensive School and Sixth Form College, Cheshire.
