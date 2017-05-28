Manchester attack victim's family pay tribute to young girl who 'loved life'

Our Nell was just lovely. She was top class, she was clever and she was fun. She would have a go at anything and just loved life.

She had her dad and her brothers wrapped around her little finger. She loved shopping and she loved to spend money.

She loved clothes, shoes and make-up and was planning on working this summer so she could spend more.

She had told her brothers she planned on buying a new pair of shoes and expensive make-up every two weeks.

Nell was a great friend and listener, she always put everyone else before herself. She had been trying to get Harry Styles tickets for her friend, even though she was a huge Ed Sheeran fan.

We can’t wrap our children in cotton wool. She was so excited to go to her first pop concert. She was singing in the car, all the way there.

We have had a phenomenal response from everyone, Nell’s school, the police and the local community have been incredible. The response has really restored our faith in humanity.

Even though she has been taken from us we’ve had 14 lovely years with her and that makes us so happy. They were the best years. We were so lucky to have her.

Our hearts have been shattered. We loved Nell so very much, she was our world.