Manchester attack victim's parents: Government 'must open its eyes'

An image Georgina posted online of herself with singer Ariana Grande Credit: georgina.bethany/Instagram

The family of Manchester bombing victim Georgina Callander has said the government must "opens its eyes" in the wake of the attack, and that they are "only another in a long line of parents on a list that continues to grow".

The apparent criticism of the government was part of a statement by the family, released via Greater Manchester Police (GMP), that paid tribute to their daughter and thanked all those who had sent them messages of support.

It also expressed an understandable anger that their 18-year-old daughter's life had been cut short by "evil, evil men prepared to ruin lives and destroy families".

Georgina was one of 22 people killed in the suicide bomb attack at the Manchester Arena following an Ariana Grande concert.

Earlier her mother, Lesley, recounted to ITV News the heartbreaking moment she found her daughter lying on a stretcher in the aftermath of the attack.

Georgina's family told how she had 'a smile that was never ending' Credit: GMP/Family handout

The family's statement in full:

On the 22 May 2017 our lives changed forever as our amazing daughter Georgina Bethany Callender was senselessly taken away.

Her life was taken away after 18 short years by evil, evil men prepared to ruin lives and destroy families, for what?

Georgina was as beautiful on the inside as she was on the outside, with a smile that was never ending. She always had big hugs for everyone and her life was blooming like the flowers she loved.

She had not long passed her driving test and was doing great in her exams. She had been accepted into Edge Hill University - here was a girl who was loving life.

I wish I could say that Georgina is one of the last to die in this way but unless our government opens its eyes we know we are only another in a long line of parents on a list that continues to grow.

I want to take this opportunity to thank our wonderful police and rescue services. Without their sacrifice this would have been a lot worse. We would also like to thank all the people who have sent caring messages of love and support, especially our local villagers.

Thank you for the hugs, love and kind words; they really have had a profound effect on us.

And lastly a big kiss to Sky, one of Georgina’s best friends living in New Zealand.

– Statement from family of Georgina Callander
