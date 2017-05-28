Manchester attack victim's parents: Government 'must open its eyes'

The family of Manchester bombing victim Georgina Callander has said the government must "opens its eyes" in the wake of the attack, and that they are "only another in a long line of parents on a list that continues to grow".

The apparent criticism of the government was part of a statement by the family, released via Greater Manchester Police (GMP), that paid tribute to their daughter and thanked all those who had sent them messages of support.

It also expressed an understandable anger that their 18-year-old daughter's life had been cut short by "evil, evil men prepared to ruin lives and destroy families".

Georgina was one of 22 people killed in the suicide bomb attack at the Manchester Arena following an Ariana Grande concert.

Earlier her mother, Lesley, recounted to ITV News the heartbreaking moment she found her daughter lying on a stretcher in the aftermath of the attack.