Merkel says EU nations must 'take destiny into own hands' amid US divisions and Brexit

Angela Merkel has warned the times in which the EU "can fully count on others are somewhat over" in the face of emerging divisions with the US and Brexit.

The German chancellor urged EU nations to fight for their own future amid growing international challenges.

She was speaking following the G7 summit, in which leaders failed to agree unanimously on climate change after Donald Trump said he needed more time to decide whether to back a key climate accord.

She described the summit as a wake-up call, adding: "The times in which we can fully count on others are somewhat over, as I have experienced in the past few days."

Mrs Merkel said the EU nations had to "take our destiny into our own hands" although she emphasised the need to keep friendly relations with the US and Britain, as well as stressing the importance of being good neighbours wherever possible, including with Russia.

Six of the seven G7 nations agreed to stick with their commitment to implement the 2015 Paris Agreement aimed at slowing global warming, but the US president said he needed more time to decide if his country would abandon the accord.