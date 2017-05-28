Mum-of-two 'locked kids in car boot while she went shopping'

A mother locked her two young children in the boot of her car while she went shopping, police say.

Witnesses reported seeing the car shaking in the car park of a Wal-Mart in Riverdale, Utah, and heard the youngsters, aged two and five, making noises.

They got out when a bystander went over and got the older child to pull the emergency latch.

Their mother Tori Lee Castillo, 39, has been arrested on suspicion of child abuse.

Police said welfare services were contacted and the children were turned over to a responsible party.