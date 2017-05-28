- ITV Report
-
New photos released of off-duty police officer Elaine McIver who was killed in Manchester attack
The family of the off-duty police officer killed in the Manchester attack have released new photos to show her "wonderful character".
"One of a kind" Elaine McIver, 43, was killed as she waited in the foyer of the Manchester Arena with her husband Paul.
They had gone to pick up Paul's 13-year-old daughter and a friend who had attended the Ariana Grande concert that night.
The girls were not with them at the time of the explosion and after being unable to find the couple were kindly driven home by a taxi driver, Elaine's family said.
Paul remains in hospital after being seriously injured in the attack.
It is unclear at this stage if he knows Elaine has died.
In a statement released by Greater Manchester Police, Elaine's family said her and "love of her life" Paul were making plans for their future and were looking forward to buying a new house together.
"Elaine was one of a kind and had an impact on so many lives.
"She was a friend of so many and an amazing daughter, sister and aunt.
"Her love for all was immense and she was like the glue that held us all together.
"Our lives have been enriched by the time we had with her, but they will never now be the same again."
Her family said Elaine's "thoughtful and caring nature" was seen just three weeks before she died when she turned up at her parent's house and announced she was taking them out - but didn't say where they were going.
Once they arrived it was revealed they going to a Leo Sayer concert, who her parents had been fans of for 40 years.
"They were full of beans and buzzing when they returned; happier than they had been in a long time," her family said.
"Little did we know that this would be the last outing they would all have together as a family."
Cheshire police officer Elaine was one 22 people who died at the hands of suicide bomber Salman Abedi on May 22.
On Saturday, police released CCTV images of him on his way to carry out the atrocity.
Detectives have arrested 11 people in connection with the attack and say they now have all the "key players" involved.
This is said to include Abedi's brother who allegedly knew what he was going to do.