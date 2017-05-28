New photos released of off-duty police officer Elaine McIver who was killed in Manchester attack

Elaine McIver worked for Cheshire Police. Credit: GMP/Family handout

The family of the off-duty police officer killed in the Manchester attack have released new photos to show her "wonderful character". "One of a kind" Elaine McIver, 43, was killed as she waited in the foyer of the Manchester Arena with her husband Paul. They had gone to pick up Paul's 13-year-old daughter and a friend who had attended the Ariana Grande concert that night. The girls were not with them at the time of the explosion and after being unable to find the couple were kindly driven home by a taxi driver, Elaine's family said. Paul remains in hospital after being seriously injured in the attack. It is unclear at this stage if he knows Elaine has died.

Elaine with her sister Lynda. Credit: GMP/Family handout

In a statement released by Greater Manchester Police, Elaine's family said her and "love of her life" Paul were making plans for their future and were looking forward to buying a new house together. "Elaine was one of a kind and had an impact on so many lives. "She was a friend of so many and an amazing daughter, sister and aunt. "Her love for all was immense and she was like the glue that held us all together. "Our lives have been enriched by the time we had with her, but they will never now be the same again."

Elaine with her mum and dad. Credit: GMP/Family handout

Her family said Elaine's "thoughtful and caring nature" was seen just three weeks before she died when she turned up at her parent's house and announced she was taking them out - but didn't say where they were going. Once they arrived it was revealed they going to a Leo Sayer concert, who her parents had been fans of for 40 years. "They were full of beans and buzzing when they returned; happier than they had been in a long time," her family said. "Little did we know that this would be the last outing they would all have together as a family."

Elaine and her best friend Jo. Credit: GMP/Family handout