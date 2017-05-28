North Korean missile lands in Sea of Japan

A missile launched by North Korea has landed in the Sea of Japan, according to the Japanese Government.

The missile is not thought to have caused any damage.

The missile is believed to be the latest test-launch of a ballistic missile as North Korea seeks to build a nuclear-tipped inter-continental ballistic missile (ICBM) which could reach the mainland of the United States - something it is thought to still be several years away from achieving.

South Korea's military believed the launch came from around the coastal town of Wonsan in the east of the secretive country.

US Pacific Command said the missile was tracked for six minutes and was not thought to pose a threat to the US.

A spokesperson for the Japanese Government said the launch of a missile would be in clear violation of United Nations resolutions.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that G7 leaders had agreed that repeated provocations by North Korea were seen as a top priority for the international community.

Mr Abe continued that he would consider a specific response to North Korea with the US, and he would stay in close contact with South Korea.