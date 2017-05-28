Police raid Moss Side home in connection with Manchester Arena attack

Police have raided another home in connection with the Manchester Arena attack.

The search at a property in Moss Side is currently on-going.

Dogs have been seen at the scene and police have closed off roads in the area.

Officers have also arrested a 25-year-old man in the Old Trafford area on suspicion of offences contrary to the terrorism act.

As it stands 14 people in total have been arrested in connection with the investigation, of which two people have since been released without charge.

A total of 12 men remain in custody for questioning.