- ITV Report
Police raid Moss Side home in connection with Manchester Arena attack
Police have raided another home in connection with the Manchester Arena attack.
The search at a property in Moss Side is currently on-going.
Dogs have been seen at the scene and police have closed off roads in the area.
Officers have also arrested a 25-year-old man in the Old Trafford area on suspicion of offences contrary to the terrorism act.
As it stands 14 people in total have been arrested in connection with the investigation, of which two people have since been released without charge.
A total of 12 men remain in custody for questioning.
The latest operation came just hours after the Home Secretary warned that members of bomber Salman Abedi's terror network could still be at large.
Amber Rudd said parts of the suicide attacker's circle were "potentially" unaccounted for, despite optimism that a previous wave of arrests had quelled further threats.
On Saturday night, police issued CCTV stills of Abedi, bespectacled and casually clothed, in a plea for information about his movements between May 18 and the attack.
A matter of hours after he was captured on camera, the 22-year-old was dead, having inflicted an outrage on a pop concert attended predominantly by young girls.
The huge police response that followed saw raids in several cities as counter-terror efforts were focused on cornering his suspected criminal ring.