Portland stabbing: 'Hero' son died trying to stop racist attack on two Muslim girls

The mother of a man stabbed to death as he tried to stop a racist attack on two young Muslim girls on a train has called him a "hero".

Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche, 23, died along with Rick Best, 53, when the pair intervened as suspected white supremacist Jeremy Joseph Christian hurled abuse on a train in Portland in the US.

Paying tribute to him on Facebook, Mr Meche's mother wrote: "My dear baby boy passed on yesterday while protecting two young Muslim girls from a racist man on a train in Portland.

"He was a hero and will remain a hero on the other side of the veil. Shining bright star I love you forever."