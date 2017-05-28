Theresa May was 'very angry' about Manchester leaks, says Trump

Theresa May was "very angry" about leaks of vital information about the Manchester Arena bombing to US media, Donald Trump has said.

Sensitive pictures from the Manchester Arena crime scene, including apparent images of a blood-stained detonator and rucksack, were leaked to US media - along with the identity of the bomber.

The leaks prompted fury from UK officials, and the sharing of intelligence was briefly suspended on Thursday before being reinstated following "fresh assurances".

On Sunday, the US president tweeted that Mrs May gave him "full details" of the incident during talks while he attended summits in Europe.