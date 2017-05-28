Tories and Labour vie over security ahead of general election

Labour and the Conservatives are facing off over national security, with the Tories highlighting their plans for a counter-extremism commission and Labour pledging to bolster the intelligence agencies.

With the Manchester attack bringing security issues into greater focus ahead of the general election, the two parties are keen to highlight their plans to make Britain's streets safer.

The Conservatives have proposed a new Commission for Countering Extremism that will have a remit to clamp down on "unacceptable cultural norms" such as female genital mutilation.

Expanding on the manifesto pledge, Prime Minister Theresa May said the body would also act to ensure that women's rights are upheld in all of Britain's ethnic and religious communities.

A Conservative government would give the commission teeth by making it a statutory body with a legal responsibility to identify extremism and support people and organisations in resisting it, she said.

Meanwhile, Jeremy Corbyn has said a Labour government would recruit 1,000 more staff at security and intelligence agencies MI5, MI6 and GCHQ to step up efforts to prevent terrorism.