Two bystanders knifed to death on Portland train after stepping in to stop Muslim abuse

Two people were fatally stabbed after they intervened to prevent a man allegedly harassing two young women and shouting anti-Muslim comments on a commuter train in the US city of Portland, Oregon, police have said.

Police have charged Jeremy Joseph Christian, 35, from North Portland, with murder. He also faces hate crimes charges.

Loren Cannon, an FBI special agent, told a news conference on Saturday, that it was "too early to say" whether the attack was "an act of domestic terrorism or a federal hate crime".

The incident occurred on Friday, hours before the start of Ramadan, Islam's holy month.

According to a statement from the Portland Police Department, Christian was shouting ethnic and religious slurs, apparently aimed at two young women, one of whom wore a Muslim head-covering, when the men stepped in.