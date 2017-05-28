Weather: Dry for most with some bright spells

Most areas will have a dry day with some bright spells.

However, patchy rain will affect Scotland for a time, and outbreaks of heavy and thundery rain will gradually spread north from the near continent into parts of southern and southwest England, along with south Wales.

It will be a much cooler day in the north than yesterday, although some warm sunshine is still likely in the south with temperatures peaking at 24 or 25 Celsius (75 to 77F) in the southeast.