Weather warning in force overnight for thundery downpours

Heavy, thundery showers or longer spells of rain will move northwards through this evening and overnight tonight giving locally torrential downpours for some. There is a risk of disruption and localised flooding - although the nature of this type of weather is that many areas will get away with a dry night. The system that brings these heavy showers will clear away across Scotland through tomorrow, but will tend to be more general cloud and rain rather than thunderstorms as the air tends to be cooler and fresher here. Elsewhere on Bank Holiday Monday it will be a mixture of sunny spells and showers with the best of the temperatures across the southeast. Highs here of 24C.