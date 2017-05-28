- ITV Report
White House lambasted for leaving husband of Luxembourg's gay PM out of photo caption
The White House has come in for criticism for leaving out the name of the husband of Luxembourg's gay prime minister in the caption of an official photograph of the spouses of Nato leaders.
Although it was later rectified, several comments made clear the omission had not gone unnoticed and many accused the White House of being "disrespectful".
Gauthier Destenay, who married Luxembourg PM Xavier Bettel in 2015, was photographed along with the wives of the other leaders at the Nato summit in Brussels last week.
In the official photograph Mr Destenay appears dressed in a black suit and blue tie, standing behind Emine Erdoğan, the wife of Turkey's president, and the US First Lady Melania Trump.
When the photograph, taken by Andrea Hanks, was initially posted on the White House Facebook page Mr Destenay's name was missing from the caption.
That omission was later rectified, but not before it had been picked up online.
Within the US administration Vice-President Mike Pence is known to object to same-sex marriage so the White House's actions in this regard were always likely to come under scrutiny.
"So wonderful to see a first husband," one comment read. "So sad the White House is either too ignorant or too petty to actually name him."
There was no indication from the White House why Mr Destenay's name had initially been left out of the caption.
The marriage between Mr Destenay and Mr Bettel is not the first same-sex political union - Iceland's Johanna Sigurdardottir was the first serving leader to marry her same-sex partner.
She married writer Jonina Leosdottir in 2010.