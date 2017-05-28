White House lambasted for leaving husband of Luxembourg's gay PM out of photo caption

The White House has come in for criticism for leaving out the name of the husband of Luxembourg's gay prime minister in the caption of an official photograph of the spouses of Nato leaders.

Although it was later rectified, several comments made clear the omission had not gone unnoticed and many accused the White House of being "disrespectful".

Gauthier Destenay, who married Luxembourg PM Xavier Bettel in 2015, was photographed along with the wives of the other leaders at the Nato summit in Brussels last week.

In the official photograph Mr Destenay appears dressed in a black suit and blue tie, standing behind Emine Erdoğan, the wife of Turkey's president, and the US First Lady Melania Trump.