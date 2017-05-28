Young woman shot dead by masked gunmen on bikes named

A young woman who was shot dead in a "cowardly attack" by masked gunmen on bikes has been named.

Mohanna Abdhou, known as Montana, was out with friends when two attackers cycled up to them and opened fire in Brent, north-west London.

Both men fled the scene, leaving the 20-year-old to die from a single bullet wound.

The attack happened outside a block of flats near a children's playground in Malvern Road at around 9pm on Friday.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Partridge, from the Met Police, said: "Montana was enjoying an evening out with a number of female friends and while they were all standing near Dickens House two males on bicycles approached them.

"We believe a number of shots were aimed at the group - sadly Montana was shot and died from her injuries at the scene.

"This was a cowardly attack on a young woman who was out enjoying the warm weather in the company of her friends.

"The local community are clearly shocked by what has happened and a number of witnesses have come forward to assist the investigation.

"I believe the public can help further and would appeal for anyone who knows anything about this attack and those responsible for it to come forward and tell me and my officers what happened."

The two suspects were described as medium build, dressed all in dark clothing and having their faces covered to hide their identities.