200 drivers a day caught using phones in weeks after crackdown

A man spotted doing his online banking while driving on the M5 near Birmingham, and a minibus driver using his phone while transporting 10 children in Manchester are among the 6,000 motorists caught using their mobile phones illegally since tougher punishments came into force.

More than 200 drivers a day were caught in the four weeks after tougher penalties came into force on March 1 - an average of one every seven minutes.

From the beginning of March, drivers who use their phones at the wheel face receiving six points on their licence and a £200 fine - up from the previous penalty of three points and £100.

In the most serious cases motorists can be fined up to £1,000, while lorry and bus drivers face a maximum fine of £2,500.

New drivers face having their licence revoked if they receive at least six points within two years of passing their test. This means they can be off the road after just one call or text.

More experienced motorists can be disqualified if they build up 12 or more points within a three-year period.