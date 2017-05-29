Conservatives pledge to crack down on 'hidden scandal' of child domestic abuse victims

The Conservatives want to create a new Domestic Violence and Abuse Bill. Credit: PA

Tougher sentences will be handed out to perpetrators of domestic violence against children under plans being set out by the Prime Minister in a bid to tackle the "hidden scandal" and ensure its effects do not harm future generations. Under proposals unveiled in the Conservative Party manifesto, a new Domestic Violence and Abuse Bill will create an aggravated offence when behaviour is directed at a child, allowing for harsher punishments. A new domestic violence watchdog will also be established to speak up for victims and hold the police and criminal justice system to account. Theresa May will focus on Tory plans to tackle domestic violence as she campaigns in south-west London on Monday.

In a statement ahead of campaigning Mrs May said: "The last seven years of Conservative government have delivered real steps towards tackling domestic violence - we are punishing more perpetrators, and helping more victims get refuge and justice. "But we will launch a relentless drive to help survivors find justice and increase the number of successful prosecutions. "This hidden scandal, that takes place every day in homes across Britain, must be tackled head on. And we must respond to the devastating and lifelong impact that domestic abuse has on children, who carry the effects into adulthood." While cases of domestic abuse are declining, there are still around two million victims every year, with huge variations in police response. There have been large rises in victim reporting in recent years, but estimates still suggest only a fifth of victims report their abuse.

Mrs May will focus on the plans to tackle domestic abuse as she campaigns on Monday. Credit: PA

If the Conservatives are returned to power after the General Election they pledge to introduce a statutory definition for domestic violence, providing legal underpinning for everything in the new act. The Conservatives claim the new definition, which will be informed by victim support groups, experts and agencies, will help survivors understand more easily if they have a basis for a complaint, and assist police and the CPS pursue offenders with greater chance of successful prosecution. A new domestic violence and abuse commissioner would also be created to stand-up for victims and monitor the response of the system. The plans also pledge support for victims to leave abusive partners and a review of funding for refuges.

Diana Barran, chief executive of domestic violence charity SafeLives, welcomed the plan for the new watchdog. She said: "We need a practical and visible commissioner who can work with specialist services, local commissioners, policy makers and crucially with survivors. "The commissioner needs to have both the legitimacy and resources to drive forward change. "With only one-in-five survivors contacting the police, any future response must go beyond the criminal justice system and ensure that survivors and their children can live safely at home and rebuild their lives." Sandra Horley, chief executive of national domestic violence charity Refuge, said: "On any given day, Refuge supports almost 5,000 women and children fleeing domestic violence. "We hope that a dedicated commissioner and the new Act will bring the sea change that is needed to give victims the protection they need and deserve. "Refuge welcomes any initiatives or legislation designed to meet these ends."

The Conservatives say they will create a new domestic violence and abuse commissioner. Credit: PA