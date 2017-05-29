- ITV Report
Former Blue Peter presenter John Noakes dies aged 83
Former Blue Peter host John Noakes has died aged 83, a family friend has announced.
His family said he died peacefully in his sleep on Sunday morning and that they hoped Noakes would be remembered for "his many escapades with his faithful companion Shep" during his time on the TV show.
He had been suffering from Alzheimer's.
Family friend Wendy Downes said in a statement: "John Noakes died peacefully on Sunday morning, May 28.
"He had endured and suffered from Alzheimer's over recent years and whilst he will be greatly missed by his wife, family and many friends, his release from continuing ill health must be counted as a blessing.
"His many escapades with his faithful companion Shep, during his time with Blue Peter, will live on in many peoples memories and that is how his family would like him remembered."
Noakes was Blue Peter's longest-serving presenter.
The Yorkshire-born star worked on the children's show for 12-and-a-half years in the 1960s and 1970s, when he developed a reputation as the show's action man.
He was also known for his partnership with canine stars of the programme, Patch, the first Blue Peter dog Petra's puppy, and the border collie Shep, who inspired Noakes's catchphrase: "Get down, Shep!"
Fellow celebrities paid tribute to the star:
Katy Hill credited Noakes for her desire to present the children's show.
She wrote on the social media site: "Saddest news about the legendary John Noakes who inspired me to want to present Blue Peter & do everything he did. The best!"
Former presenter turned actress and author Janet Ellis, said: "The best, bravest, funniest BP presenter. If we didn't walk in John Noakes' shadow it's because he shone the light for us. RIP".
As well as former Blue Peter presenters, others who fondly remembered Noakes were quick to pay tribute.
Responding to a tweet referring to the TV star as "special to everyone of a certain age in this country", comedian Omid Djalili, tweeted: "Well said. John Noakes meant so much to so many of us. Such a sad day."