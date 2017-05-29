Great white shark jumps on fisherman's boat

A fisherman got a bigger catch than he bargained for when a great white shark jumped into his boat.

Terry Selwood was knocked off his feet and suffered cuts to his right arm when the 9ft shark landed on him on the deck of the power boat.

"I didn't give it a chance to look me in the eyes. I wanted to get up and get on top of the gunnel because it was thrashing around madly," Mr Selwood said.

The 73-year-old had to stay on the boat until the coast guard came to his rescue 450 miles north of Sydney.