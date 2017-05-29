Hamerton Zoo evacuated after 'serious incident'

Visitors have been evacuated from Hamerton Zoo as police and air ambulance were spotted outside the attraction.

People took to social media to tweet about the closure in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire.

Chris Hubbard posted: "Police and air ambulance called to @HamertonZoo and guests are being cleared out. Hope everyone's okay."

He also tweeted a picture of the scene which appeared to show an air ambulance and emergency services on the scene.