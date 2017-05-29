Made In Chelsea's Binky quitting show to have baby

She also posted a collection of photos from the show's history.

Hours before the season 13 finale on Monday, she shared the news with fans via Instagram.

The reality star said she was moving on to the "next big chapter" after sticking with the reality show since its launch in 2011.

The 26-year-old shocked fans earlier this year when she announced she was expecting a baby with her on-off boyfriend co-star JP.

Made In Chelsea star Alexandra "Binky" Felstead is quitting the show as she prepares to give birth to her first child.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

She wrote: "Was quite an emotional episode for me as this is my last full series filming after a magical 6 years.

"Looking back to the shows very first episode & my very first scene I filmed with Ollie & Cheska it's amazing & seems fitting I could end my time on the show with them as you will see tonight.

"Thank you for the amazing amount of support and love - what an incredible experience, couldn't be prouder of this show & how far it's come!

"It's been my second family and I will deffo be back to do the odd bits and bobs on it I'm sure in the future, but now I feel my time has come to a natural end seeing as the next big (grown up) chapter of my life is about to begin!

"Thank you @e4chelsea , love you always. #proudtobeanoriginal."

But her departure from the E4 west London based show will not mark a complete break from television as she plans to publicly share her first venture into motherhood in an upcoming spin-off show, Monkey.

The two one-hour episodes, also broadcasting on E4, will fill fans in on the weeks before and after the birth.