Man charged with murdering pensioners in own home

A man has been charged with murdering an elderly couple in their own home.

Marjorie and Michael Cawdery, both 83, were found dead in their house in Portadown, Northern Ireland, on Friday.

It is understood they were stabbed in what detectives described as a "brutal attack".

As well as two counts of murder, the accused has also been charged with aggravated burglary and aggravated vehicle-taking.

He is due to appear at Lisburn Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.