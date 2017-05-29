Manchester bomber: Police appeal to find suitcase

Detectives trying to piece together the final movements of the Manchester suicide bomber have released new images of him carrying a blue suitcase.

Officers are asking members of the public if they saw Salman Abedi with the suitcase between May 18 and May 22, when he carried out the attack.

Detective Chief Superintendent Russ Jackson said: "We believe Abedi was in possession of this case in the days before the attack at Manchester Arena on Monday 22 May.

"I want to stress that this is a different item than the one he used in the attack. This image was taken from CCTV in the city centre on 22 May.

"We know he visited the Wilmslow Road area of Manchester and was also see in Manchester city centre with the blue suitcase.

"If you have any details about it you we need you to get in touch and let us know.

"We have no reason to believe the case and its contents contain anything dangerous, but would ask people to be cautious."

Anybody with information about the whereabouts of the case between 18 and 22 May should call the Anti-Terrorist Hotline in confidence on 0800 789 321.