- ITV Report
-
Manchester bomber: Police appeal to find suitcase
Detectives trying to piece together the final movements of the Manchester suicide bomber have released new images of him carrying a blue suitcase.
Officers are asking members of the public if they saw Salman Abedi with the suitcase between May 18 and May 22, when he carried out the attack.
Detective Chief Superintendent Russ Jackson said: "We believe Abedi was in possession of this case in the days before the attack at Manchester Arena on Monday 22 May.
"I want to stress that this is a different item than the one he used in the attack. This image was taken from CCTV in the city centre on 22 May.
"We know he visited the Wilmslow Road area of Manchester and was also see in Manchester city centre with the blue suitcase.
"If you have any details about it you we need you to get in touch and let us know.
"We have no reason to believe the case and its contents contain anything dangerous, but would ask people to be cautious."
Anybody with information about the whereabouts of the case between 18 and 22 May should call the Anti-Terrorist Hotline in confidence on 0800 789 321.
The new images were released as terror police searched a landfill site in Bury as part of their investigation.
Fresh raids were also carried out on Monday a week on from the bombing at Manchester Area which left 22 people dead.
The new raids were carried out at a house in Manchester, along with searches carried out in Chester and Shoreham-by-Sea, on the south coast of England.
A 23-year-old was held in the small seaside town on suspicion of terror offences in the early hours of Monday morning, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.
The latest on the investigation:
- 14 men being held in custody
- Police remain at an address in Shoreham, one of the country's most expensive seaside towns
- The Bank Holiday raids followed a flurry of police activity in Manchester over the weekend, with the arrest of a 25-year-old man in Old Trafford and a 19-year-old man in Gorton
- Police have been working round-the-clock since Salman Abedi killed 22 people, seven of them children, and injured more than 100 in the worst terrorist atrocity since the July 7 bombings in 2005
- 50 injured in the attack are still in hospital