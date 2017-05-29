MI5 launches two inquiries into missed warnings over Manchester bomber

MI5 has reportedly launched two urgent inquiries into how it missed the danger posed by the Manchester bomber, Salman Abedi.

It comes amid claims he was repeatedly reported to the authorities.

One review was started last week, which will aim to quickly identify any glaring errors, while the other will be more in depth, the Guardian has learned.

The home secretary refused to comment on Sunday on whether opportunities were missed to spot the 22-year-old's deadly terrorist intentions.