Nick Clegg: UK could lose access to terror database under Theresa May's Brexit terms

Brexit on Theresa May's terms could see the UK lose access to an important database of information on terrorists and criminals which would poses a "direct threat" to "national security", the Liberal Democrats have said.

Under the Prime Minister's plans to end the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice within the UK, police may lose access to the second generation Schengen Information System (SIS II) database, Nick Clegg, the party's Brexit spokesperson said.

SIS II is a database of ''real time'' alerts about individuals of interest, such as wanted or missing people, to EU law enforcement agencies.

It contains information on thousands of people wanted under the European Arrest Warrant, as well as alerts on suspected foreign fighters.

The SIS II is used by countries across the borderless Schengen area, while it includes special arrangements for countries like Britain that are not part of the passport-free zone.

Countries that are part of the Schengen Area but not part of the European Union - including Norway, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Iceland - also have access to the SIS II.

UK police and security services queried the database over half a billion times in 2016 - equivalent to 16 checks a second.