Paris mayor demands black feminist festival that 'prohibits' white people be banned

The mayor of Paris has called for a black feminist festival in the French capital to be banned because it "prohibited white people".

The first edition of the Nyansapo Festival bills itself as "an event rooted in black feminism, activism, and on a European scale."

According to the website 80% of the festival area will be reserved for black women, while black people of any gender will be allowed in another area, while a third area will be open to everyone.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo tweeted that she firmly condemned the organisation "of this event, 'prohibited to white people'."

"I am asking for this festival to be banned," Ms Hidalgo said, adding she also reserved the right "to prosecute the organisers for discrimination."

Police prefect Michel Delpuech said in a statement that police had not been advised about the event which is due to run from July 28 - July 30.

But, Delpuech added, the police "would ensure the rigorous compliance of the laws, values, and principles of the republic".

French antiracist and antisemitism organisations strongly condemned the festival.

SOS Racisme described the event as "a mistake, even an abomination, because it wallows in ethnic separation, whereas anti-racism is a movement which seeks to go beyond race."

While the International League against Racism and Antisemitism said "Rosa Parks would be turning in her grave".

Wallerand de Saint-Just, the regional head of Marine Le Pen's National Front party, had challenged Ms Hidalgo on Friday to explain how the city was putting on an event "promoting a concept that is blatantly racist and anti-republican".

In a statement the cultural centre La Generale, where the event was to be hosted, and the collective Mwasi, which organised the event, said they were the "target of a disinformation campaign and of 'fake news' orchestrated by the foulest far right" adding they were "saddened to see certain anti-racist associations letting themselves be manipulated like this".