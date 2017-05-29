Patchy rain clears eastwards tonight and tomorrow

A band of patchy rain clears eastwards across the northern half of the UK over the next 24 hours with cooler, less humid air moving in behind it. Elsewhere on Tuesday, it's a largely dry picture with a fair amount of cloud limiting the sunshine. Highs in the southeast of 21C. Pressure builds across the UK throughout the middle of the week which will hold Atlantic frontal systems at bay. So decent sunshine for most throughout Wednesday and Thursday and temperatures slowly starting to rise again.