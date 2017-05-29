Pensioner pushes for daughter's life support to be stopped

A pensioner has asked a judge to give doctors permission to stop providing life-support treatment to her severely ill middle-aged daughter.

The pensioner, who is in her 70s, says her daughter has suffered from Huntington's disease, an inherited condition which damages nerve cells in the brain, for more than 20 years and is showing no awareness.

She says medical evidence shows that her daughter is in the end stages of life and says relatives and doctors agree that life-support treatment should stop.

The pensioner has launched litigation in the specialist Court of Protection, where issues relating to people who lack the mental capacity to make decisions about treatment are considered, on her daughter's behalf.

Mr Justice Peter Jackson is scheduled to decide what moves are in the woman's best interests after analysing the case at a hearing in London on June 22.