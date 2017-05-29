Police seeking identity of man found dead in sea

A man's body has been discovered in the sea off the Kent coast.

Kent Police were called at 10.12am on Monday following the discovery of a man's body in the water near Deal Pier, the force said.

Officers, the coastguard, and South East Coast Ambulance Service attended the scene.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and police are working to establish the man's identity.

A RNLI spokesman said an in-shore lifeboat was requested by the coastguard at 10.07am, and returned around 15 minutes later.

The lifeboat was then launched for a second time at 10.45am, where it was assisted by another in-shore lifeboat.

Both rescue boats had returned by 1pm, he said.