- ITV Report
-
Prince William 'sad' his children will never know grandmother
Prince William has spoken of his sadness that his children will never know their grandmother Princess Diana.
As the 20th anniversary of his mother's death approaches, he said it is only now he can talk more openly about it.
In an interview for GQ Magazine, the royal said: "I still find it difficult now because at the time it was so raw.
"And it is not like most people's grief because everyone knows about it.
"It's a different situation for most people who lose someone they love. It can be hidden or they can choose if they want to share their story."
Speaking about his mother not being around today, he added: "I would like to have had her advice.
"I would love her to have met Catherine and to have seen the children grow up.
"It makes me sad that she won't, that they will never know her."
The Duke of Cambridge said it was important for him that his children can grow up to have as much of a "normal" life as possible.
"I want to bring up my children in a happy, stable, secure world and that is so important to both of us as parents.
"I want George to grow up in a real, living environment. I don't want him growing up behind palace walls. He has to be out there.
"The media make it harder but I will fight for them to have a normal life."
The full interview appears in the July 2017 issue of British GQ, which goes on sale on June 1.