Prince William 'sad' his children will never know grandmother

Prince William has spoken of his sadness that his children will never know their grandmother Princess Diana.

As the 20th anniversary of his mother's death approaches, he said it is only now he can talk more openly about it.

In an interview for GQ Magazine, the royal said: "I still find it difficult now because at the time it was so raw.

"And it is not like most people's grief because everyone knows about it.

"It's a different situation for most people who lose someone they love. It can be hidden or they can choose if they want to share their story."