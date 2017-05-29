Protesters take over Copacabana Beach demanding Brazil's president resign

Thousands of people have attended a protest concert on Copacabana Beach to demand a presidential election as pressure mounts on Brazil's leader to resign amid corruption allegations.

Sunday's event was called "Diretas Ja," which translates as "Direct Elections Now".

The concert featured Brazilian musicians such as Caetano Veloso and Milton Nascimento, Maria Gadu, Criolo and Mano Brown.

In between songs the crowd chanted: "Temer out! Direct (elections) now!"

Michel Temer's popularity has slumped since he became president a little more than a year after Dilma Rousseff was impeached and removed from office.

Some Brazilians consider Mr Temer's presidency illegitimate because of the way Ms Rousseff was ousted.