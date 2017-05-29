Showers for all and sunshine for some

Monday will be dry at first in the north, but showery rain, heavy at times, will spread to many areas away from the far northeast of Scotland and the Northern Isles through the day.

Elsewhere, a mixture of bright or sunny spells, though with a risk of heavy, possibly thundery showers breaking out across parts of east Wales, the West Midlands and West Country through the afternoon.

Additionally, some further thundery showers may push into southeast England from the near continent.

Top temperature 26 Celsius (79F) in the southeast.