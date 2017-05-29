- ITV Report
-
Trump: North Korea showed China 'disrespect' by firing missile
Donald Trump has said North Korea showed disrespect to its major ally China after it fired a short-range ballistic missile that landed in the sea off its east coast.
The suspected Scud-type missile is not thought to have caused any damage.
The missile is believed to be the latest test-launch of a ballistic missile as North Korea seeks to build a missile which could reach the mainland of the United States.
North Korea is still thought to be several years from its goal of being able to target US mainland cities.
South Korean and Japanese officials said the suspected Scud-type short-range missile flew about 280 miles on Monday morning before landing in Japan's maritime economic zone.
US Pacific Command said the missile was tracked for six minutes and was not thought to pose a threat to the US.
A spokesperson for the Japanese Government said the launch of a missile would be in clear violation of United Nations resolutions.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that G7 leaders had agreed that repeated provocations by North Korea were seen as a top priority for the international community.
Mr Abe continued that he would consider a specific response to North Korea with the US, and he would stay in close contact with South Korea.