Trump: North Korea showed China 'disrespect' by firing missile

Donald Trump has said North Korea showed disrespect to its major ally China after it fired a short-range ballistic missile that landed in the sea off its east coast.

North Korea has shown great disrespect for their neighbor, China, by shooting off yet another ballistic missile...but China is trying hard!

The suspected Scud-type missile is not thought to have caused any damage.

The missile is believed to be the latest test-launch of a ballistic missile as North Korea seeks to build a missile which could reach the mainland of the United States.

North Korea is still thought to be several years from its goal of being able to target US mainland cities.

South Korean and Japanese officials said the suspected Scud-type short-range missile flew about 280 miles on Monday morning before landing in Japan's maritime economic zone.