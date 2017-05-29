Two arrested after car crashes into pedestrians in Marbella

Two people have been arrested after a car crashed into pedestrians in Marbella.

Spanish police said they have arrested two people after the car they were in injured seven people while fleeing from a police road check in the popular holiday town.

The Civil Guard said officers tried to stop the car at a motorway check on Sunday evening, but it sped off into the town where it crashed on a crowded pedestrian street.

The Interior Ministry said three people were injured on the street, while four others were hurt in a crash caused by the fleeing car.

They added that the driver of the car was seriously injured in the crash.

They continued that two passengers in the car were arrested, both of who showed signs of "having abused alcohol".

Police in Spain said the incident was being treated as a "road traffic accident" and was not thought to be terror-related.