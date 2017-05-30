- ITV Report
Ariana Grande Manchester tribute gig: How to get tickets
Ariana Grande will play a charity concert in Manchester on Sunday as a tribute to the victims of the Manchester Arena attack.
The singer's publicist confirmed Grande will be returning to the city following last Monday's suicide bombing which killed 22 people and left more than 100 injured to perform at the benefit event.
Taking place at the Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground the One Love Manchester gig will raise funds for the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund which was set up in aid of grieving families and victims of the horrific attack which happened at the end of a Grande gig last week.
Grande, who said she felt "broken" after the attack, had cancelled upcoming performances following the tragedy but vowed that she would come back to the city to take part in the fundraising show.
The U.S. star will also be joined by acts including Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus and Take That at the benefit concert, promoters said.
How do you get tickets?
Ariana Grande is offering fans who were at the Manchester show on Monday free tickets to the benefit concert by registering via this link before 4pm on Wednesday 31 May 2017.
Ticketmaster will be in touch via email within 36 hours of registrations from previous ticket holders with instructions on how to process their free ticket.
Alternatively tickets will go on general sale on Thursday June 1 at 10am on the Live Nation website.