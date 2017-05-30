Ariana Grande Manchester tribute gig: How to get tickets

Ariana Grande will play a charity concert in Manchester on Sunday as a tribute to the victims of the Manchester Arena attack.

The singer's publicist confirmed Grande will be returning to the city following last Monday's suicide bombing which killed 22 people and left more than 100 injured to perform at the benefit event.

Taking place at the Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground the One Love Manchester gig will raise funds for the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund which was set up in aid of grieving families and victims of the horrific attack which happened at the end of a Grande gig last week.