Ariana Grande's mother pays tribute to Manchester victims

The mother of singer Ariana Grande has paid tribute to the victims of the Manchester terror attack.

Joan Grande condemned the "diabolical" bombing that left 22 people dead and injured over 100 others.

In a heartfelt Twitter post she also thanked everybody who has supported those affected: "This past week I have spent in reflective thought, prayer & deep sorrow.

"I join my daughter in extending my help & services to all those affected by the diabolical act of terror which occurred in Manchester!

"My heart goes out to all the victims: those who lost their lives, those injured, those recovering & all survivors of that night, along with the families & friends whose grief knows no bounds.