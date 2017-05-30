- ITV Report
Ariana Grande's mother pays tribute to Manchester victims
The mother of singer Ariana Grande has paid tribute to the victims of the Manchester terror attack.
Joan Grande condemned the "diabolical" bombing that left 22 people dead and injured over 100 others.
In a heartfelt Twitter post she also thanked everybody who has supported those affected: "This past week I have spent in reflective thought, prayer & deep sorrow.
"I join my daughter in extending my help & services to all those affected by the diabolical act of terror which occurred in Manchester!
"My heart goes out to all the victims: those who lost their lives, those injured, those recovering & all survivors of that night, along with the families & friends whose grief knows no bounds.
"I stand with you all in the face of evil & we stand together to never let it rule our lives!
"Thank you to all those who helped in any way that night in Manchester. I continually thank those who are & were in service protecting our freedoms every day all over the world! #MemorialDay."
According to entertainment news website TMZ, Joan Grande was at the Manchester Arena concert last Monday and helped usher young fans backstage to safety after the explosion.
Joan Grande's comments echoed a statement shared by the 23-year-old singer on Friday, where she wrote: "I have been thinking of my fans, and of you all, non-stop over the past week.
"The way you have handled all of this has been more inspiring and made me more proud than you'll ever know.
"The compassion, kindness, love, strength and oneness that you've shown one another this past week is the exact opposite of the heinous intentions it must take to pull off something as evil as what happened Monday."
Following the attack Ariana postponed the rest of her world tour and vowed to return to Manchester for a fundraising show in honour of the families of victims.