Australia to cancel paedophiles' passports in bid to protect children overseas

Australia is to cancel the passports of convicted paedophiles in a bid to protect vulnerable children in south-east Asia.

Paedophiles are notorious for taking cheap holidays to nearby south-east Asian and Pacific island countries to abuse children there.

In a move that the Australian government says is a world-first, around 20,000 paedophiles on the national child sex offender register will have their passports cancelled.

Foreign minister Julie Bishop says the new legislation to be introduced soon will protect children in the region against child sex tourism.

"There has been increasing community concern about sexual exploitation of vulnerable children and community concern is justified," she said.

Nearly 800 registered child sex offenders travelled overseas from Australia last year and about half went to south-east Asian destinations, she added.

"There will be new legislation which will make Australia a world leader in protecting vulnerable children in our region from child sex tourism," Ms Bishop added.

The child sex offender register contains 3,200 serious offenders who will be banned from travel for life.

Less serious offenders drop off the register after several years of complying with reporting conditions and would become eligible to have their passports renewed.

Senate crossbencher Derryn Hinch, who was involved in drafting the legislation, said temporary passports could be provided to paedophiles who need to travel for legitimate business or family reasons.

"This will not apply to a teenager who has been caught sexting to his 15-year-old girlfriend," said Mr Hinch.

"I know sometimes, I think unfairly, they go on registers, but we're trying to work it out so they don't."

Australia has attempted to crack down on child sex tourists by adding a new criminal offence punishable by up to 25 years in prison for citizens or residents who molest children overseas.