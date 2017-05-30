Beko fire risk warning for thousands of tumble dryers

Thousands of Beko tumble dryers could be at risk of fire because of an overheating fault, the manufacturer has warned.

Beko issued a safety alert for some 3,450 of its machines, affecting five models, following a blaze which killed a mother of two.

Mishell Moloney, 49, died in her Birmingham home last year after being overcome by smoke and fumes from a fire which broke out when her tumble dryer overheated.

In a statement, Beko said: "As part of our ongoing monitoring we have identified a batch issue with a third party supplied component which in rare circumstances could fail and overheat, which could lead to a risk of fire."

The manufacturer revealed the relevant tumble dryers were sold between May and October 2012.

Models affected: