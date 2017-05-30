- ITV Report
British rush for Irish passports increases after Brexit
UK applications for Irish passports has surged by 70% this year as Britons apply to retain EU citizenship in the wake of the Brexit vote.
Applications for Irish citizenship through grandparents has also increased "quite dramatically", Ireland's ambassador to the UK said.
People born in Northern Ireland or those with an Irish parent already have an automatic right to Irish citizenship.
In certain circumstances an Irish grandparent is enough to secure British citizens an Irish passport.
Irish ambassador Dan Mulhall said the early part of 2017 already showed a sharp rise as the reality of Britain's impending EU departure set in.
"The increase this year, the first few months of this year, over last year is up 70%, that's the demand for Irish passports from people based in Britain," he said.
But Mr Mulhall said those the overall numbers applying for passports are "still not dramatic".
Speaking to BBC Radio 4's Today programme, he said Brexit "complicates the situation for everyone in Ireland" and suggested a border poll on a united Ireland could be "something that will arise at some time in the future".
But he said talks over the border in Ireland were "in a good position" as all sides wanted to maintain a soft border after Brexit.