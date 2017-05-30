Doubts raised over BA's power problem claims

Doubts have been raised over British Airways's claims that a "power supply issue" caused the global IT failure that grounded scores of flights over the bank holiday weekend.

According to the airline a 'power surge' was to blame for the disruption to its data system on Saturday morning but the electricity network for the area told ITV News on Tuesday that was "not so".

Scottish and Southern Electricity networks said it was able to confirm that its network in West London was "operating as normal on Saturday morning" and the National Grid supported the claim saying "we had no system issues" at that time.