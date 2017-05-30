- ITV Report
Doubts raised over BA's power problem claims
Doubts have been raised over British Airways's claims that a "power supply issue" caused the global IT failure that grounded scores of flights over the bank holiday weekend.
According to the airline a 'power surge' was to blame for the disruption to its data system on Saturday morning but the electricity network for the area told ITV News on Tuesday that was "not so".
Scottish and Southern Electricity networks said it was able to confirm that its network in West London was "operating as normal on Saturday morning" and the National Grid supported the claim saying "we had no system issues" at that time.
BA have maintained its claim that it was a "power issue" saying it was a "total loss of power that caused physical damage to the IT servers".
Around 75,000 passengers where affected when the airline grounded all its flights from Heathrow and Gatwick on Saturday after the "major IT system failure".
The ensuing travel chaos lasted three days and many bank holiday travellers are still waiting for their luggage now that systems are back up and running.