Gang who trafficked Polish nationals in large scale slave operation jailed

A gang has been jailed for a total of 32 years for running a large scale slavery operation which saw Polish nationals trafficked into the UK to be used as modern day slaves.

The four men - Sebastian Mandzik, Robert Majewski, Pawel Majewski and Seweryn Szmyt - were all involved in transporting the vulnerable victims on the promise of well-paid work.

The victims were housed in cramped conditions and forced into menial labour, with their wages being paid into bank accounts controlled by the gang.

Newcastle Crown Court heard any resistance on the part of the victims was met with violence and intimidation by the group.

Mandzik was sentenced to a total of 12 years, Robert Majewski eight years, Pawel Majewski seven years and Szmyt five years.