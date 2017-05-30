- ITV Report
Gareth Southgate: I've not spoken to Man United striker Wayne Rooney over omission
England manager Gareth Southgate has admitted he's not spoken to Wayne Rooney about his omission from the latest international squad.
The country's record goalscorer was not selected for the games with Scotland and France after struggling to get game time at Manchester United.
Rooney's form has been questioned for a long time and Southgate took the decision the striker didn't deserve a spot in his squad.
Even though the 31-year-old has missed out on this occasion, Southgate says this doesn't have to be the end of Rooney's international career.
It is expected that Rooney will leave Old Trafford this summer after slipping down the pecking order, allowing him to seek more playing time elsewhere, something Southgate says he needs.
"From Wayne's point of view he has not played much this season, others are in very good form," Southgate said.
"Wayne has got some decisions to make across the summer, but the hope is that he's back.
"[A] player of his quality there's no way we would dismiss his from the future."
"You want your players playing in the biggest possible games; I've no idea what Rooney's Manchester United future is. We hope he's back playing regularly, and playing well."
Southgate also confirmed defender Nathaniel Clyne has withdrawn from the squad due to injury.