Gareth Southgate: I've not spoken to Man United striker Wayne Rooney over omission

England manager Gareth Southgate has admitted he's not spoken to Wayne Rooney about his omission from the latest international squad.

The country's record goalscorer was not selected for the games with Scotland and France after struggling to get game time at Manchester United.

Rooney's form has been questioned for a long time and Southgate took the decision the striker didn't deserve a spot in his squad.

Even though the 31-year-old has missed out on this occasion, Southgate says this doesn't have to be the end of Rooney's international career.

It is expected that Rooney will leave Old Trafford this summer after slipping down the pecking order, allowing him to seek more playing time elsewhere, something Southgate says he needs.