- ITV Report
-
German police arrest teenager suspected of planning Berlin suicide attack
A teenage asylum seeker who is suspected of planning a suicide attack in Berlin has been arrested in Germany.
Police in the state of Brandenburg said the 17-year-old was detained in the village of Gerswalde, 60 miles north-east of Berlin, on Tuesday morning after receiving a tip off that "he had joined the jihad", or holy war.
According to reports Brandenburg officials were made aware of a farewell WhatsApp message the unnamed teenager sent to family members in the last week and deployed a tactical unit to detain him.
A police spokesman told the Associated Press officers were investigating the teenager but so far "evidence of the planning of a concrete act has not yet been identified".
The state Interior Ministry's office has identified the suspect as Syrian, but the police spokesman said investigators were checking to see whether he had falsely registered as a Syrian but was actually from a North African country.
It is believed the teenager came to Germany in 2015 as an unaccompanied minor before registering as an asylum-seeker and being moved to a home for minor refugees in Gerswalde since 2016.