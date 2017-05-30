German police arrest teenager suspected of planning Berlin suicide attack

A teenage asylum seeker who is suspected of planning a suicide attack in Berlin has been arrested in Germany.

Police in the state of Brandenburg said the 17-year-old was detained in the village of Gerswalde, 60 miles north-east of Berlin, on Tuesday morning after receiving a tip off that "he had joined the jihad", or holy war.

According to reports Brandenburg officials were made aware of a farewell WhatsApp message the unnamed teenager sent to family members in the last week and deployed a tactical unit to detain him.