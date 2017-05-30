Huddersfield Town to celebrate Premier League promotion with civic ceremony

Fans will have another chance to celebrate. Credit: PA

Huddersfield Town will celebrate their promotion to the Premier League with the club's supporters at a civic ceremony on Tuesday evening. The Terriers secured their place in the top flight with a victory on penalties over Reading in the play-off final on Monday. A bus will take Huddersfield's players and coaching staff from their home ground, the John Smith's Stadium, the short distance to St George's Square in the centre of the town where they are expected to arrive at 6.20pm.

Huddersfield are heading to the Premier League. Credit: PA

Upon arrival in the square, players and club officials will take to the stage in order to address fans. Just a day after supporters took over half of Wembley they will be back out in force to celebrate David Wagner and his players. After the victory at Wembley, Huddersfield boss Wagner said: "I said to the players before the game that they are already heroes because they were fifth in the league. In football, hero to zero can sometimes be only a week but they are now legends. Everybody will remember what this group of players has done."

Huddersfield celebrate the shootout. Credit: PA