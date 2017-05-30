- ITV Report
-
Invictus Games 2017: Prince Harry unveils 90-person UK squad to compete in Toronto
Prince Harry has unveiled the 90 competitors who will represent the UK at the Paralympic-style Invictus Games 2017 in Toronto.
The squad of wounded, injured and sick military personnel and veterans were selected from more than 300 triallists across 11 sports to head to Canada at the end of September.
The 90, who were officially announced at the Tower of London, were introduced individually in a Help For Heroes video:
The squad includes more than 60% debutants in the Invictus Games, which began in 2014, who will go up against 460 competitors from 16 other nations.
Among them is Michelle Partington, the trailblazing former RAF medic who recently told ITV News the Invictus Games had saved her life after post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) brought her to the brink of suicide.
Ms Partington, who was the first female RAF paramedic to work on the Afghan frontline, said training for the trials had helped transform her from the person who, barely two years ago, was terrified to leave home alone.
The UK team will compete in 11 of the 12 sports: athletics; archery; wheelchair basketball; cycling; powerlifting; indoor rowing; wheelchair rugby; swimming, sitting volleyball, wheelchair tennis and - for the first time - golf.
Former Army Major Bernie Broad, who lost both his legs below the knee due to injuries from a blast in Helmand Province in 2009, has been named as the UK team captain.
"The Invictus Games are empowering and inspire all of us as competitors to be the best version of ourselves," Mr Broad said. "It allows us to be judged on what we can achieve, rather than what we can’t."
After undergoing four years of extensive surgery and rehabilitation, Mr Broad received two years of assistance from the Personnel Recovery Unit at Chetwynd Barracks in Chilwell.
He spoke of his delight at being selected to lead the British team in Canada.
"To simply be selected for the UK Team was an amazing achievement," he said. "To then be further selected as the UK Team Captain filled me with such immense pride and it is a huge privilege to be given this honour. I definitely stood taller and my chest expanded quite a bit!"
The team will continue to train in various locations across the country as part of Help for Heroes' Sports Recovery programme.
The Invictus Games Toronto 2017 will take place from 23 - 30 September.