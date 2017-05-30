Invictus Games 2017: Prince Harry unveils 90-person UK squad to compete in Toronto

Prince Harry visited competitors at trials in Bath in April.

Prince Harry has unveiled the 90 competitors who will represent the UK at the Paralympic-style Invictus Games 2017 in Toronto. The squad of wounded, injured and sick military personnel and veterans were selected from more than 300 triallists across 11 sports to head to Canada at the end of September. The 90, who were officially announced at the Tower of London, were introduced individually in a Help For Heroes video:

The squad includes more than 60% debutants in the Invictus Games, which began in 2014, who will go up against 460 competitors from 16 other nations. Among them is Michelle Partington, the trailblazing former RAF medic who recently told ITV News the Invictus Games had saved her life after post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) brought her to the brink of suicide.

Michelle Partington shared a joke with Prince Harry at the trials.

Ms Partington, who was the first female RAF paramedic to work on the Afghan frontline, said training for the trials had helped transform her from the person who, barely two years ago, was terrified to leave home alone. The UK team will compete in 11 of the 12 sports: athletics; archery; wheelchair basketball; cycling; powerlifting; indoor rowing; wheelchair rugby; swimming, sitting volleyball, wheelchair tennis and - for the first time - golf. Former Army Major Bernie Broad, who lost both his legs below the knee due to injuries from a blast in Helmand Province in 2009, has been named as the UK team captain.

Indoor rowing is among the dozen sporting events in Canada. Credit: PA