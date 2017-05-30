Jeremy Corbyn fails to provide cost of free child care policy

Jeremy Corbyn meets staff and children at a nursery in London. Credit: PA

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was unable to provide the cost of his party's key manifesto plans on free child care. Mr Corbyn was repeatedly asked on Radio 4's Woman's Hour to give a cost for Labour's pledge to provide free child care to all two to four-year-olds, however after pausing several times he asked: "Can we come back to that in a moment?" Presenter Emma Barnett asked: "Let me understand then, how much will it cost to provide un- means tested childcare for 1.3 million children?" Mr Corbyn replied: "It will cost ... it will obviously cost a lot to do so, we accept that." Ms Barnett said: "I presume you have the figures?"

The Labour leader struggled to answer questions around the cost of one of Labour's key policies. Credit: PA

He replied: "Yes, I do. It does cost a lot to do it, the point I'm trying to make is that we're making it universal so that we are in a position to make sure that every child gets it and those that can, at the moment get free places will continue to get them, those that have to pay won't and we'll collect the money through taxation, mainly through corporate taxation." Ms Barnett asked again, at which point Mr Corbyn said: "I'll give you the figure in a moment." She went on: "You don't know it. You're logging into your ipad here. You've announced a major policy and you don't know how much it will cost?" Mr Corbyn replied: "Can I give you the exact figure in a moment?", adding: "All of our manifesto is fully costed and examined." She continued: "You're holding your manifesto, you're flicking through it, you've got an ipad there, you've had a phone call while we're in here and you don't know how much it's going to cost." Mr Corbyn then said: "Can we come back to that in a moment?"

Jeremy Corbyn denied that his office is run Credit: PA